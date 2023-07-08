10 boat tours to enjoy this summer in downtown Chicago

Not every city has a river and a lake, and Chicago boat tours are making sure residents and visitors take advantage of the city's majestic waterfront. From architecture tours to speed boats, here are some of the best Chicago boat tours to take this summer:

One of Chicago’s most popular boat tours is the Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady. The 1.5-hour boat ride combines the city’s views and history into one ride with stories behind more than 50 buildings along the Chicago River.

Tickets start at $53.85 plus tax for daytime cruises and $58.57 for evening cruises. Prices are subject to change. Click here for ticket prices, departure times and more information.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

What was originally designed as a City of Chicago Fireboat over 85 years ago is now a boat you can take use to enjoy a tour of the city. Fred A. Busse, also known as Engine 41, was named for the 39th Mayor of Chicago and placed into service with the Chicago Fire Department in 1937. Today, the boat is a real piece of Chicago history that can take you around the city.

Fire Boat Tours offers a Sunset Brew Cruise, Historical & Architectural Cruise and Firework Cruises in addition to private charters and special events. More information can be found on the Fire Boat Tours website.

This 2.5-hour cocktail attire dinner cruise provides panoramic views of Chicago’s architecture from a glass-enclosed vessel on the river. The dinner cruise includes a plated dinner with alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Tickets start at $145 with infants under three admitted free of charge. Tickets, menus and more information on the dinner cruise can be found here.

Navy Pier’s Seadog Boat Tours offer city “extreme” thrill rides and lakefront speed boat tours. Thrill rides top out at 45 miles per hour on the lake with full 360-degree spins from the open speedboat, meaning riders are almost guaranteed to get a little wet.

The other speedboat tour offered is a Lakefront Speedboat Tour that includes descriptions of the Chicago skyline will a cruise along the Magnificent Mile and provides a better chance of staying dry. Seadog also offers two additional tours for groups and architecture along the river.

Wednesday and Saturday evenings in the summer not only mark the Navy Pier fireworks, but also the 3D Fireworks Cruise. This cruise allows you to take off from the Chicago Riverwalk and view Chicago’s skyline to narration before putting on 3D glasses and enjoying a musical soundtrack during the lakefront firework show.

Tickets start at $47 for adults and $22 for kids aged 5-15. Alcoholic beverages and snacks are available for purchase. More information can be found here.

Tall Ship Windy provides an opportunity for people of all ages to experience what it's like to set sail on a 148’ tall ship in a safe waterway. Additional opportunities like Pirates and Maritime Stories, Architecture and Skyline Sail, and Sunset and Skyline Sail are offered.

Tickets start at $39 for children under 13 years of age and $49 for participants aged 13+. More information on tickets and offerings can be found here.

The Chicago History Museum presents its Historical River Cruise named "CHICAGO ALONG THE RIVER" this summer. This 90-minute river cruise will discuss Chicago's history as viewers see close-up historical architecture, buildings and important places in Chicago. A booklet will also be provided for the duration of the cruise to allow for passengers to see Chicago's past while viewing the present.

Tickets start at $50 for adults, $48 for seniors and $30 for youths with free admission for children aged six and under. More information on the tour can be found on the Chicago Line Cruises website.

Monroe Harbor and the Chicago Riverwalk are both offering island-themed party boats this summer. Rentals can hold up to 12 guests with charters allowing anywhere from 13 to 120 guests. Ticketed cruises are also offered as well as food and beverage packages.

Polynesian, Tahitian and Key West-themed boats are offered for rental and charters. The Island Party Boat website has more information on specific offerings, restrictions and packages.

Different from the rest, this boat tour is one you can lead and paddle yourself. Urban Kayaks is a tour and rental location in the heart of downtown off the Chicago Riverwalk. Participants do not need previous experience and can enjoy Lake Michigan and the Chicago River with additional youth classes offered.

Booking and offers can be found here along with more information.

The Chicago Electric Boat company gives boaters a chance to get behind the wheel and see the city from their own point of view. With over a dozen vessels, the Electric Boat company offers Cycleboats, retro boats and yachts.

More information on boat types, prices and restrictions can be found on the Chicago Electric Boat Company website.