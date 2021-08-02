1-Year-Old Boy Seriously Hurt in Shooting While Playing in Yard, Gary Police Say

A 1-year-old boy was shot while playing in a yard with two other children Monday afternoon outside a Gary home, police said.

The incident, in which a 19-year-old man was also shot, unfolded at approximately 1:04 p.m. in the 800 block of West 25th Avenue.

Gary police officers were called to the scene and were met by a woman, identified as the 1-year-old's mother, who was holding the infant. A police officer drove the mother and child toward the hospital, and while enroute, they were met by an ambulance crew, police said in a news release.

The 19-year-old man who sustained gunshot injuries was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. According to police, the adult male victim was supervising three children, including the 1-year-old, when an unknown suspect fired shots, and both victims were struck by gunfire.

Both victims were listed in serious condition as of Monday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gary Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.