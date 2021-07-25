River North

1 Shot, 1 Stabbed in River North Attack, Chicago Police Say

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

Posted on July 25, 2021 at 4:55 am by Sun Times Wire

A man was shot and another stabbed early Sunday in River North, police say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The pair were approached by two suspects about 3 a.m. in the first block of West Kinzie Street, Chicago police said.

Local

Team USA Basketball 30 mins ago

Stefanie Dolson, Team USA Dominating Early Stages of 3×3 Basketball Pool Play

Chicago Storms 11 hours ago

Severe Storms Topple Trees and Damage Cars in Chicago Area

A 25-year-old was shot in the leg by one person while the other, 23, was stabbed in the lower back by the second suspect, police said.

They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

River NorthChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us