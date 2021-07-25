1 Shot, 1 Stabbed in River North Attack, Chicago Police Say

Posted on July 25, 2021 at 4:55 am by Sun Times Wire

A man was shot and another stabbed early Sunday in River North, police say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pair were approached by two suspects about 3 a.m. in the first block of West Kinzie Street, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the leg by one person while the other, 23, was stabbed in the lower back by the second suspect, police said.

They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.