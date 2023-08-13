1 person dead in Eisenhower rollover crash on Chicago's West Side

At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash left a vehicle rolled onto its side on the Eisenhower Expressway near Fifth City on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on the outbound side of the roadway near the Homan exit at approximately 4 a.m.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash. The first vehicle was traveling in the far left-hand lane of the roadway when it attempted to change lanes, sideswiping another vehicle. The first vehicle then lost control and skidded across the roadway into the far right lane, police said.

A third vehicle slammed into the passenger-side of the first vehicle, and the first vehicle collided with a fourth vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road. The two vehicles ended up lying on top of one another in the grass next to the expressway.

Two people inside the first vehicle were taken to area hospitals with injuries. The drivers of the second and third vehicles refused medical attention.

A person who had been in the stationary vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The crash snarled traffic for miles, and as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday two right lanes on the outbound side remain closed for crash cleanup and the investigation, according to officials.