$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Northwest Indiana gas station

While no one claimed Saturday's $750 million Powerball jackpot, someone in Northwest Indiana fared extremely well.

A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at the SAV-A-STOP 3 gas station located at 3205 45th St. in Highland, according to the Hoosier Lottery. As of Monday night, the winner has yet to come forward.

The winner numbers were: 6-23-25-34-51 and the Powerball was 3. The person who purchased the winning ticket should keep it in a safe place, considering meeting with a financial advisor and contact the Hoosier Lottery for specific claim instructions, lottery officials said.

Because the recent Powerball drawing didn't yield a winner, the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $800 million, the sixth-largest in game history.

It will come with a $384.8 million one-time cash payment option. The $800 million, if won, would be paid with 30 payments over 29 years. Most winners choose the cash option.

The Powerball drawing comes as the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing, representing the eighth-largest jackpot ever.