1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic

The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday.

According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County.

Authorities said the driver of one vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it hit another vehicle and "went into the left side ditch" before "going airborne and flipping numerous times" where it then struck another vehicle head-on.

Sky 5 aerial footage from the scene showed one vehicle on the southbound side of the expressway and two others on the northbound side of the expressway.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The driver of the second vehicle that was hit head-on was taken to an area hospital and ultimately died, state police said. The driver of the initial vehicle was also hospitalized following the crash.

All lanes were initially shut down following the crash and closures remained in effect for hours as police worked to investigate and clear the scene.