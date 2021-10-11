1 Killed in Deadly 7-Vehicle Crash on Kennedy Expressway in Chicago

One person was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Sunday in Chicago.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the expressway around 11:17 p.m. near Nagle Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Details on what caused the crash weren't immediately released.

The crash shut down several lanes of the expressway for hours overnight, but reopened just before 6:45 a.m. Police said the accident remains under investigation.

Check back for more on this developing story.