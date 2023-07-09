1 killed, another injured in Washington Park shooting

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Washington Park early Sunday, police said.

The man, 32, and the woman, 42, were in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard when someone fired shots around 2:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.