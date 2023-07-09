1 killed, another injured in Washington Park shooting

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Washington Park early Sunday, police said.
The man, 32, and the woman, 42, were in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard when someone fired shots around 2:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.
They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes