1 dead after freight train strikes semi truck on railyard tracks in Chicago: CFD

One person was killed and emergency crews were responding after a freight train struck a semi truck that was stopped on the Norfolk Southern railyard tracks in Chicago, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The incident occurred Monday morning in the Norfolk Southern railyard at 350 West Garfield Boulevard, a tweet from CFD said.

Fire officials said there was a fatality involved in the incident and crews were working on a "recovery mission." No other details on injuries were provided.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.