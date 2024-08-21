1 killed, 5 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was killed and five others were wounded Tuesday evening in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue and discovered multiple gunshot victims upon arrival.

According to officials, witnesses told police that two unknown gunmen opened fire towards a group of five people standing outside at the above location.

In addition to the five people standing outside, another man who was in a vehicle driving past the scene at the time of the shooting, was wounded.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 51-year-old man was struck in the left foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 37-year-old man was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 44-year-old man was struck in the left leg and foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the left foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 39-year-old man, who was driving past the scene when he was struck, sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.