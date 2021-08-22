Calumet Heights

1 Killed, 5 Injured in Calumet Heights Shooting: Chicago Police

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

One person died and five others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 87th Place, six people were outside in a parking lot when two unknown men fired shots from a nearby alley, striking the victims.

A 39-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Chicago Police Department said. A second male victim, 40, was shot in the lower back and leg. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in critical condition.

A 44-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were both reported to be in fair condition. Two additional victims, a 32-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and a 25-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, were said to be in good condition at area hospitals, police stated.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

