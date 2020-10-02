1 Killed, 4 Others Injured in Friday Night Shootings

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot and four other people sustained injuries in shootings across the city of Chicago Friday night, police stated.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Oakley in the West Englewood neighborhood, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot when someone in an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots, according to Chicago police. A 14-year-old girl who was with the male victim was also injured.
The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead. The 14-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and ankle and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
Here are the other shootings that happened throughout the evening:
- In the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., a 19-year-old male was waiting for a bus when someone pulled up inside a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots at the victim, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Community First Medical Center in good condition.
- A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both injured in a shooting at approximately 6:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, police stated. The 19-year-old victim was struck to the hand and feet and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 24-year-old victim was struck to the leg area and arm and was also said to be in good condition.