1 Killed, 4 Others Injured in Friday Night Shootings

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot and four other people sustained injuries in shootings across the city of Chicago Friday night, police stated.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Oakley in the West Englewood neighborhood, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot when someone in an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots, according to Chicago police. A 14-year-old girl who was with the male victim was also injured.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead. The 14-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and ankle and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Here are the other shootings that happened throughout the evening: