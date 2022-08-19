1 Killed, 4 Others Injured in East Garfield Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Five people were shot, one fatally, Friday evening in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting took place at approximately 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy when the five victims were standing outside a residence and someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the back, buttocks, legs and left forearm. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police. A second victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the left arm and abdomen and was taken to the hospital in good condition. A 34-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was also reported to be in good condition.

Additionally, a second 33-year-old male was shot and sustained a gunshot wound to his inner left thigh. He was hospitalized in good condition. A fifth victim, a 56-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and buttocks and was reported to be in good condition.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Friday evening.