1 Killed, 3 Hurt in Hammond Road Rage Shooting, Police Say

Four people were shot — one fatally — in a road rage incident Tuesday in Hammond, Indiana, according to police.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Michigan Street and Calumet Avenue for reports of shots fired, Hammond police said. They learned a shooting occurred during a fit of road rage near Michigan and Cline Avenue.

A male was pronounced dead, and another was flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment, police said. Two other people were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond police at 219-852-2988.

