1 killed, 2 wounded in shootout in Humboldt Park

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout early Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 1:15 a.m., a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was approached by two men in a vehicle who began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man, who was a concealed carry holder, returned fire and struck both men in the car, police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered and area detectives were investigating.