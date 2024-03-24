Evergreen Park

1 killed, 2 injured in Evergreen Park rollover crash

Two vehicles collided early Sunday morning along West 87th Street, causing one of them to rollover, police said.

By Matt Stefanski

A rollover crash left one person dead and two others with injuries on Sunday morning in south suburban Evergreen Park, police said.

The crash occurred at around 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 87th Street near Central Park Avenue. According to authorities, two vehicles collided, causing one of them to rollover. The driver was thrown from that vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police stated.

Two passengers were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The people riding in the second vehicle weren't injured, police said.

Additional information had yet to be released as of Sunday afternoon.

