1 Killed, 2 Critically Wounded in Jefferson Park Shooting

One person was killed and two others critically wounded while walking in an alley Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

A woman and man, 20 and 23, were walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. Another man, 23, was inside of a building when he was hit.

The woman was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

One man self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center while the other went to Evanston Hospital, police said. Both men were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.