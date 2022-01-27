ravenswood

2 Killed in Ravenswood Shooting, Police Say

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Chicago police say that two men were shot and killed Thursday night in Ravenwood on the North Side.

The men were shot just before 6 p.m., while in a vehicle near the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Wilson Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The vehicle the men were in then caught fire following the shooting, fire officials said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

Another man had to be pulled from the vehicle and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in “grave” condition, where he later died from his injuries.

