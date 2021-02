One person was injured in shooting Thursday afternoon on the Dan Ryan expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 94 south of Garfield Boulevard.

One person has been transported to an area hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

State police said further information was not available but an investigation was ongoing.

