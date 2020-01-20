west town

1 in Custody After Man Killed in Stabbing at West Town Home

A 74-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument, according to police

By Sun-Times Media

Carly Behm/Sun-Times

A person is in custody after a 74-year-old man was stabbed to death by a family member Sunday at a home in West Town.

The family was arguing about 8:50 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when a man, 38, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed James Tate in the chest and arms inside a bedroom, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Tate, who lived in West Town, was pronounced at Stroger Hospital at 9:55 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

Local

Chicago news 27 mins ago

The Rundown: Coyote Update, Payless Comeback, Free Museum Days

Michelle Obama 1 hour ago

Michelle Obama Shares 2020 Workout Playlist

The 38-year-old tried to flee the home but was quickly taken into custody, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene and charges are pending.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

west townChicago Policecustodystabbed
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us