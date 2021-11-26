1 Hospitalized After Chemical Leak at Niles FedEx: Police

One person has been hospitalized after a reported chemical leak from a package at a Niles FedEx store, according to authorities.
At approximately 4:36 p.m., officers responded to an incident at a FedEx facility, located at 5959 W. Howard St., where a 26-year-old man opened a box which contained an industrial drain cleaner, police said.
The chemicals leaked out of the container and onto the employee's hands, officials said. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Niles Fire Department disposed of the chemical safely, according to authorities.