1 dead in Orland Park after being found shot inside car

The person was pronounced dead on arrival, officials said.

An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle overnight in suburban Orland Park.

According to the village, officials received at call at 12:03 a.m. of shots fired near an apartment complex at 170th and Red Bud Lane in Orland Park. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting victim inside a vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead on arrival, officials said.

No one was in custody, officials added. No further details were immediately available.

As of early Wednesday morning, the scene near the shooting was still active, with police presence and more than a dozen evidence markers.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

