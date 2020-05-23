1 Dead, at Least 7 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence in Chicago

At least one person is dead and seven others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago as the Memorial Day weekend gets underway.

The first reported homicide of the weekend took place late Friday night in the 5600 block of South Paulina, according to Chicago police.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no witnesses have come forward, and Area One detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just after 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Avers, a 17-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the chest, police say. The boy was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition has stabilized.

A 22-year-old man was shot after a verbal altercation following a narcotics-related transaction, police said. The incident took place in the 2500 block of East 79th Street at approximately 4:20 p.m., and left the man with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

the 7900 block of South State Street at approximately 9:17 p.m., a 21-year-old man was exiting a vehicle when he was shot in the pelvis. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition, and there are no suspects in custody.

Saturday –

Just after midnight in the 400 block of East 61st Street, a 30-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the ankle. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy got into a verbal altercation with the driver of a blue SUV in the 7600 block of South Exchange at approximately 12:49 a.m., and was shot when the driver got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots. The boy was hit in the face, chest and abdomen, and is in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

In the 6400 block of South King Drive at approximately 1:18 a.m., a 37-year-old man was walking when he got into a verbal altercation with three men, police said. At least one of the men opened fire, striking the victim in the backside and grazing his head. He was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.