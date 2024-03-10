1 dead after Kennedy Expressway crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. near Pulaski Road. Two vehicles were involved in a collision in the local inbound lanes near the location, and as one of the occupants got out they were struck by a passing vehicle, police said.

That individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and both the local and express lanes were closed for several hours after the crash.

Lanes had reopened just before 8:30 a.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway. There was no immediate word of any other injuries related to the crash.