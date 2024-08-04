1 dead, 3 injured in Pilsen shooting, Chicago police say

A man was killed and three others were killed when a verbal altercation ended in gunfire Sunday morning in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a group of men were standing in the 2100 block of South Canal at approximately 3:01 a.m. Sunday when a verbal altercation broke out.

That confrontation escalated into gunfire, with four individuals ultimately hit, according to police.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Two other victims, a 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, were also injured in the shooting and were hospitalized, according to police.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.