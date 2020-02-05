West Garfield Park

1 Dead, 3 Hurt in West Garfield Park Pin-In Crash: Fire Dept.

The two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 58-year-old man

By Chicago Sun Times Wire

generic police car lights SDPD
File Photo

A man was killed and three other people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on the West Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:53 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said crews responded to a pin-in crash at the intersection of Hamlin Boulevard and Lake Street.

Local

Snowfall Totals 8 mins ago

Snowfall Totals Across Chicago-Area

Chicago Weather 56 mins ago

Illinois Tollway Deploys Full Fleet of Snowplows For Overnight Snow

A 58-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Merritt.

Police said two of those people were stabilized, but the third person’s condition was not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.

This article tagged under:

West Garfield ParkChicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us