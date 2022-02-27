1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Hermosa Crash, Chicago Police Say

One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, a Dodge station wagon was traveling eastbound in the 4500 block of West North Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood at approximately 1:15 a.m. when the 23-year-old man that was driving the vehicle lost control.

The vehicle then slammed into a pole, according to Chicago police.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, and was pronounced dead. Two other passengers were also taken to area hospitals, and both were listed in fair condition following the crash.

Area Five detectives are investigating the crash.