1 dead, 1 critically injured in East Garfield Park shooting

A man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Fifth just after 6 p.m. Monday.

A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were both struck by gunfire at the location. According to police, the 41-year-old was struck multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being struck at least once by gunfire. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.