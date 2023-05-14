1 Arrested After Panic Ensues at Chicago Premium Outlets Following Report of Person With a Gun

A Chicago woman was arrested on multiple firearms charges after she pulled out a weapon at the Chicago Premium Outlets on Saturday, causing panic among shoppers at the busy outlet mall, police stated.

Shamiracle Lee, 26, was taken into custody on initial charges of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, violation of the Concealed Carry Act and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to law enforcement.

In a news release, Aurora police explained that at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, 911 dispatchers began receiving dozens of calls regarding a woman with a gun at the outlet mall. At around the same time, Lee called 911 to report that she was the victim of a crime and that she had pulled a gun on another person, authorities said.

"The woman’s actions created fear and panic amongst mall patrons, leading many to hide in nearby stores or run from the area," police said in the news release. "Word of the incident spread quickly throughout the mall."

Officers responded to the scene and made contact with Lee, who they eventually took into custody. The gun was located nearby, and police were able to determine that no shots were fired during the incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the initial incident during which the weapon was displayed. Lee, meanwhile, appeared in Kane County bond court on Sunday and has since been released, according to police.