Aurora

Aurora Police Respond to Report of Person Displaying a Gun at Chicago Premium Outlets

Aurora police said that officers were with the person in question, but it's unclear if they were taken into custody

Reports of a person displaying a firearm sparked a police presence at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora on Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post at 3:36 p.m., the Aurora Police Department said officers were on scene at the outlet mall in regard to the incident and classified the scene as secure. Officers were with the person in question, but it's unclear if they were taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

There was no active threat, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Aurora
