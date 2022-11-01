Lightfoot's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspects in Lincoln Square: Police

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail exchanged gunfire with robbery suspects Tuesday morning near the 606 Trail in Logan Square, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

The officers witnessed a robbery in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue around 7 a.m. and “encountered multiple suspects, at least one of whom was armed,” police said in a statement.

An exchange of gunfire followed and the suspects fled, police said.

No one was struck and no weapons were recovered at the scene, police said. One of the officers suffered “minor injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police said the officers involved in the incident are assigned to the department’s Detached Services Unit, which provides security to government officials. A source said they work on Lightfoot’s security detail.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, police said. The officers who were involved will be placed on desk duty for 30 days, per departmental policy.

COPA responded to the scene Tuesday morning, but a spokesperson declined to comment on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.