Investor Finds Nearly $10,000 in Cash in Renovated Home, Returns Money to Original Owner

A local real estate investor was hit with the surprise of a lifetime after purchasing a home earlier this year, as he found nearly $10,000 worth of cash in multiple locations around the residence.

Investor Jim Dow has been plying his trade for years, purchasing homes and re-selling them. This, however, was a first for him, after he found the cash in a Calumet Heights home in late August.

“As I was looking around the couch there were two banker deposit envelopes….and they were full of cash,” he said.

Those envelopes contained approximately $2,500 in cash, Dow said.

“When I saw the envelopes, they were thick (with money,” he recalled.

After he found the money near the couch, he decided to do a walk-through, searching for cash in the rest of the home.

“I noticed another corner of a white envelope, and there were three of them,” he said. “Those had another $7,500 in them.”

In all, Dow says he found nearly $10,000 in cash spread throughout the house.

“I counted it,” he said. “I figured no one would believe me, so I laid it out and took a picture.”

After calling his wife, Dow says he immediately knew what he had to do: he contacted family members of the original owner of the house.

“I called (the owner’s) nephew who was helping her and I said ‘you want to come back and get this,’” Dow said.

The original owner, a woman in her 80s, didn’t trust banks, her nephew said. She is suffering from dementia, and recently moved to Arizona to live with her family.

Dow insisted on returning the money to the woman and her family, and although they offered him a reward for turning in the cash, he insisted that they keep it, and to pay it forward to help someone else who may need it.

“I’m just an everyday person,” he said. “I’m one of the good guys, and I think there are lots of other good people in the world.”