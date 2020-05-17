Indiana Reports 511 New Cases of Coronavirus, 11 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported nearly 6,000 new coronavirus tests on Sunday, with 511 new cases of the virus reported statewide.

According to the report issued by the Indiana State Department of Health, 27,778 cases of the virus have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began.

State officials also reported 11 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,607. Another 144 deaths have been reported as “probable” COVID-19 deaths, but aren’t included in the official total.

Overall, 177,243 tests have been conducted in the state, with 5,913 new tests reported Sunday.

Cass County is the final county in Indiana to move forward into phase two of the state’s reopening plan, and the county has reported 1,553 total cases of the virus.

Marion County has had the largest outbreak of the virus, with 8,303 cases reported. Lake County has reported 2,843 cases since the pandemic began.

In demographic numbers, 17.3 percent of cases statewide have been reported among those between the ages of 50-59, while 17.1 percent of cases have been reported in individuals between the ages of 40 and 49.