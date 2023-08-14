How to watch Cubs vs. White Sox ‘Crosstown Series'

NBC Sports Chicago is kicking off the second meeting of this season's Crosstown Series on Tuesday, August 15 as the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at home at Wrigley Field.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday with special editions of White Sox Pregame Live.

Live game coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday begins at 7:05 p.m. with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone delivering the game call. White Sox Postgame Live with Garfien, Guillen and Thomas will immediately follow both games, and will feature live postgame press conferences with Pedro Grifol and David Ross, and interviews with players from both teams.

NBC Sports Chicago will live stream every Crosstown game, including Pregame and Postgame Live coverage, on the “NBC Sports” app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers. If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For more information on live streaming, click here.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.