As respiratory virus cases mount in the Chicago area, the number of people experiencing coughing spells may also rise.

Coughing is among the symptoms that could appear with a number of respiratory viruses -- and could also last longer, continuing even after other symptoms clear up.

Dr. Juanbosco Ayala, a pulmonologist in the intensive care unit at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, said the reason a cough may linger is often "due to the local inflammation that persists."

So what can you do to help it?

According to Ayala, not much.

"There’s not much to do for it," Ayala said. "We typically recommend antihistamines, and sometimes you’ll have to cycle those. It’s usually something that subsides with time. But if it doesn’t, then obviously that may need to be looked at.”

Antihistamines can include over-the-counter medications like Claritin-D, Benadryl, Allegra and more.

For those with mucus symptoms, Ayala said Mucinex could be a better choice.

It's important to keep an eye on your symptoms, though, and seek medical care if they persist. But Ayala said in some cases it can be worth it to try to treat symptoms at home first.

“As long as you don’t have some of the red flags, like a persistent fever, high-grade fever that lasts more than one to three days. Something that won’t go away, despite using temporary measures like Tylenol or Motrin. If this persists more than two or three days, this might be something that needs to be looked at,” Ayala said.

Like other doctors in the Chicago area have noted, Ayala has see a recent uptick in COVID-19 patients.

“There’s been a noticeable increase. Some of the recent strains may not be as lethal or severe, yet they continue to spread easily from person to person,” Ayala said.

As of Friday, 44 counties in Illinois were at an elevated level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the state's Department of Public Health. In all, 39 counties were at a medium level and five were under the "high" alert as the state saw a 20% increase in hospitalizations within the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, data also showed that "broad acute respiratory hospitalizations" were increasing for COVID, flu and RSV, and officials said they were particularly concerned about pediatric ICU capacity, which is already limited in some areas of the state.

“As we anticipated, we are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – including COVID-19, flu and RSV - both in Illinois and across the nation,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement last week. “IDPH is closely working with our health partners to educate the public, monitor our hospital capacity, and develop effective mitigation strategies as we experience this surge."

So when should you seek medical care?

According to Ayala, those with symptoms that aren't improving after 10 days, or anyone with difficult breathing should seek medical attention. Those with preexisting conditions like diabetes, asthma or COPD should also visit their doctor.

"If you have white spots on the back of your throat, this is a clear sign of an infection and will need medical intervention prescribed by a licensed medical provider," Ayala said.