Forecast: Strong-to-Severe Storms Possible in Chicago Area Sunday

After a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon in the Chicago area, Sunday will see much stormier conditions, with strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible for parts of the region.

Periods of rain are expected throughout the day Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms looming in the early-to-mid afternoon, according to forecast models.

Some of those storms could potentially be strong-to-severe, especially in areas to the east of Interstate 57. Parts of Kendall, Grundy, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center, while eastern Kankakee County, as well as all of northwest Indiana, is considered to be at a “slight” risk of severe storms on Sunday.

The main threat with those storms is expected to be damaging straight-line winds, with gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour possible, according to forecast models.

According to the National Weather Service, the main time window for those storms to develop and arrive will likely come between 1-to-7 p.m.

High temperatures will reach into the mid-to-upper 60s across much of the area, and residents should savor it while it’s here, because things are going to get cooler to start the work week.

After seeing highs in the mid-to-upper 50s on Monday, temperatures are expected to continue to cool through at least Wednesday, with highs dropping into the 40s in many locations. Low temperatures are also expected to drop to near freezing, leading to the possibility of frost in some locations.

Highs will start to rebound a bit toward the end of the week, but the possibility of rain will also re-enter the forecast in the latter stages of the work week, according to extended forecast models.