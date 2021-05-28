Wrigley Field COVID Vaccine Site to Close

The mass COVID vaccination site located just outside Wrigley Field in Chicago is closing, officials said Thursday.

The site opened April 5 at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field, in a partnership of the city, the Chicago Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health. The city said in announcing the site that it would have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses per day.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Chicago officials announced late Thursday that the site will close Saturday after administering more than 42,000 vaccine doses over nearly two months. Anyone with an appointment scheduled at Gallagher Way after May 29 has been contacted and their appointments were moved to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, which is less than a mile from Wrigley Field.

The closure comes as the city "shifts to hyperlocal vaccination strategies focused on meeting residents where they are," officials said.

"Aurora Health will redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination efforts, including staffing the City’s mobile vaccine buses—the Vaccination Station—that allow residents to get vaccinated without leaving their neighborhood," the city said.

Cook County Health also announced this week that it would be consolidating and closing some of its mass vaccination sites to focus on expanding community-based initiatives.

The county's Tinley Park, South Holland and River Grove vaccination sites will be combined into the locations in Forest Park, Des Plaines and Matteson, according to CCH.