A new mass vaccination site is set to open just outside Wrigley Field next week, officials announced, with another opening on Chicago's South Side.
Beginning Monday, Chicago residents eligible under Phase 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout will be able to get a vaccine from the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field or Chicago State University.
“We are making progress toward our goal of vaccinating all Chicagoans, and we are very pleased to partner with Chicago State University, the Chicago Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health to bring lifesaving vaccines to our communities,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “While the list of those eligible for the vaccine expands, vaccine supply and appointments are still limited and patience will be key.”
Appointments for the new sites are expected to be released "later this week" on the city's Zocdoc scheduling platform, with additional appointments expected to post each day.
Details on telephone scheduling options for both sites will also be announced prior to opening, officials said.
The sites will be open to all Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C.
Those who schedule appointments will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, Illinois ID card, REAL ID, City Key Card, library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular), or another form of identification. A complete list of eligible documents is available at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax.
The American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health, as earlier reports had indicated. This site expects to have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day.
“It is an honor for Wrigley Field’s campus to play a role in providing life-saving vaccines to Chicagoans and be a part of the solution to ending this pandemic,” Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement.
“As a community health provider, Advocate Aurora Health is focused on ensuring that Black and Brown communities, as well as low-income and vulnerable populations across the city, can access the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. David Trotter, chair of emergency medicine at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, said in a statement. “Working with our community partners to schedule and administer vaccines will prevent at-risk people from contracting the virus and hasten the end of the pandemic.”
The Chicago State University location will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Public Health, with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) operating the site and vaccine administered by Howard Brown Health, the city said.
The location expects to administer 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments each day when at full capacity. The site will operate from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The announcement comes just after the state revealed plans to open several new mass vaccination locations in Chicago's suburbs this week, most of which will vaccinate any Illinois eligible resident regardless of where they live.
The newest locations come as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.
For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.
Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state as of March 29 and how to sign up for appointments:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Appointment
|Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
|Now Open
|Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|2,100
|Now Open
|Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
|18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|Cook County: Triton College
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County: South Suburban College
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former K-Mart
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|1,890
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former HOBO
|7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
|2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
|https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
|1,000
|Now Open
|Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Banterra Center
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center
|200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|April 2
|Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott
|970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|270
|Now Open
|Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club
|501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|750
|April 1
|Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center
|102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|400
|Now Open
|Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|1350
|Now Open
|Sangamon County:
Orr Building
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|http://www.SCDPH.org
|1620
|(217) 210-8801
|Now Open
|St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|1080
|April 2
|Will County:
Former Toys R Us
|3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL
|https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw
|800
|Now Open
|Winnebago County: Former K-Mart
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|https://www.wchd.org/
|1350
|Now Open
|City of Chicago: United Center
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|Chicago/ Cook County Only
|Now Open
|DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center
|1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
|https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Lake County Fairgrounds
|1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|Individuals who live and work in County
|Mar 30
|McHenry County:
Former K-Mart
|1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL
|https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations
|County residents only
|Now Open
|McLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena
|101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
|https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Rock Island County:
Camden Centre
|2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
|https://richd.org/
|County residents Only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County:
Danville Community College
|2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport
|22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only