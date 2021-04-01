A new mass vaccination site is set to open just outside Wrigley Field next week, officials announced, with another opening on Chicago's South Side.

Beginning Monday, Chicago residents eligible under Phase 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout will be able to get a vaccine from the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field or Chicago State University.

“We are making progress toward our goal of vaccinating all Chicagoans, and we are very pleased to partner with Chicago State University, the Chicago Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health to bring lifesaving vaccines to our communities,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “While the list of those eligible for the vaccine expands, vaccine supply and appointments are still limited and patience will be key.”

Appointments for the new sites are expected to be released "later this week" on the city's Zocdoc scheduling platform, with additional appointments expected to post each day.

Details on telephone scheduling options for both sites will also be announced prior to opening, officials said.

The sites will be open to all Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C.

Those who schedule appointments will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, Illinois ID card, REAL ID, City Key Card, library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular), or another form of identification. A complete list of eligible documents is available at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax.

The American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health, as earlier reports had indicated. This site expects to have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day.

“It is an honor for Wrigley Field’s campus to play a role in providing life-saving vaccines to Chicagoans and be a part of the solution to ending this pandemic,” Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

“As a community health provider, Advocate Aurora Health is focused on ensuring that Black and Brown communities, as well as low-income and vulnerable populations across the city, can access the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. David Trotter, chair of emergency medicine at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, said in a statement. “Working with our community partners to schedule and administer vaccines will prevent at-risk people from contracting the virus and hasten the end of the pandemic.”

The Chicago State University location will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Public Health, with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) operating the site and vaccine administered by Howard Brown Health, the city said.

The location expects to administer 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments each day when at full capacity. The site will operate from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The announcement comes just after the state revealed plans to open several new mass vaccination locations in Chicago's suburbs this week, most of which will vaccinate any Illinois eligible resident regardless of where they live.

The newest locations come as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state as of March 29 and how to sign up for appointments: