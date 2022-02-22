Where Will You Need a Face Covering After Chicago's Mask Mandate Ends?

The city of Chicago has announced that it will end its requirements for masks and proof-of-COVID-vaccination in many indoor settings, but there will still be places where facial coverings will be required.

The mandates on facial coverings and proof-of-vaccination are set to end in most public areas on Feb. 28, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

While those mandates will be removed in places like gyms, businesses and restaurants, there will still be requirements in place for the following settings:

Health Care Settings

Hospitals, doctor’s offices and other facilities will be asked to continue their masking requirements, in accordance with CDC guidance.

Public Transit

The federal government also still has a mask-mandate in place on public transit, including planes, trains and buses, and the city of Chicago will continue to leave that mandate in place on CTA buses and trains.

Congregant Settings

Congregant settings, such as prisons and homeless shelters, will be required to keep mask mandates in place, according to officials.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Federal rules still require workers to wear masks inside of long-term care facilities.

Other Venues

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that venues can still elect to enforce mask and proof-of-vaccination requirements at their discretion.