Where to Get COVID Vaccines for Children Under 5 as Shots Begin in Illinois

With children under the age of 5 now eligible for vaccinations for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, where can parents take their kids to get their first dose in Illinois and when?

Parents have been pressing federal officials for months for the opportunity to protect their smallest children as more adults shed masks and abandon other public health precautions.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized shots from both Moderna and Pfizer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children over the weekend, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director.

That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the U.S. for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

The vaccines are for children as young as 6 months.

The shots will become available this week.

The government has already been gearing up for the vaccine expansion, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Health officials in Illinois and Chicago urged parents to check this site to find vaccination locations near them.

In a statement Saturday, Walgreens said it will begin administering vaccines to children 3 years and older at select locations nationwide. The Illinois-based pharmacy chain urged parents to schedule appointments as shipments are expect to arrive at select pharmacies this week.

Appointments begin on June 25, though some locations may start sooner. They can be scheduled here, through the Walgreens app or by calling (800)-Walgreens.

“Walgreens pharmacists have significant experience vaccinating younger populations and can help to ease concerns, answer questions and ensure parents feel informed and children feel comfortable during an appointment,” Dr. Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer at Walgreens, said in a statement.

Chicago health officials also revealed the following options for parents:

Parents must accompany children getting their vaccine.

For more on what to know about COVID vaccines in young children, click here.