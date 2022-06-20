Where to Get COVID Vaccines for Children Under 5 as Shots Begin in Illinois

With children under the age of 5 now eligible for vaccinations for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, where can parents take their kids to get their first dose in Illinois and when?
Parents have been pressing federal officials for months for the opportunity to protect their smallest children as more adults shed masks and abandon other public health precautions.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized shots from both Moderna and Pfizer.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children over the weekend, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director.
That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the U.S. for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.
The vaccines are for children as young as 6 months.
The shots will become available this week.
The government has already been gearing up for the vaccine expansion, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.
Health officials in Illinois and Chicago urged parents to check this site to find vaccination locations near them.
In a statement Saturday, Walgreens said it will begin administering vaccines to children 3 years and older at select locations nationwide. The Illinois-based pharmacy chain urged parents to schedule appointments as shipments are expect to arrive at select pharmacies this week.
Appointments begin on June 25, though some locations may start sooner. They can be scheduled here, through the Walgreens app or by calling (800)-Walgreens.
“Walgreens pharmacists have significant experience vaccinating younger populations and can help to ease concerns, answer questions and ensure parents feel informed and children feel comfortable during an appointment,” Dr. Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer at Walgreens, said in a statement.
Chicago health officials also revealed the following options for parents:
- CDPH will partner with three Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) Blue Door Neighborhood Center sites in the coming months to host family vaccination clinics for anyone 6 months and up. Pfizer and Moderna will be offered. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are also accepted. Visit the links below to view the schedule for each location and register.
- Morgan Park – 11840 S. Marshfield
- June 28, July 14, July 23, July 26, August 11, August 20, September 8, October 6
- Pullman – 756 E. 111th St.
- June 30, July 13, July 16, July 28, August 4, August 10, August 13, September 1
- South Lawndale – 2551 W. Cermak
- July 1, July 29, August 3, August 27, August 31, September 6, September 24, October 4
- Morgan Park – 11840 S. Marshfield
- CDPH will host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago. These events will offer Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months through 4 years old, as well as Pfizer vaccines and booster doses to all Chicagoans. All clinics will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is recommended and is available at the links below. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.
- Saturday, June 25 – Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.
- Saturday, July 2
- Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski Rd.
- Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave.
- Saturday, July 9
- Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.
- Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.
- Saturday, July 23 – Kennedy-King College
- Saturday, July 30 – Richard J. Daley College and Wilbur Wright College
- Saturday, August 6 – Malcolm X College and Truman College
- Saturday, August 20 – Kennedy-King College
- Saturday, August 27 – Richard J. Daley College and Wilbur Wright College
- Saturday, September 3 – Malcolm X College and Truman College
- Family vaccination clinics at Arturo Velasquez Institute in partnership with Alivio Medical Center five days a week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays-Saturdays) at 2800 S. Western Ave. Walk-ins welcome. Register online or by phone at 773-254-1400.
- Starting Saturday, June 25, CDPH’s in-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago At Home, will expand to offer Pfizer vaccine for anyone 6 months or older. Up to 10 people can be vaccinated at a time, offering a great opportunity for the entire family to get up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Make an at-home appointment at Chicago.gov/AtHome or by calling 312-746-4835.
- Standing CDPH immunization clinics will also offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 6 months and up by appointment only. This includes:
- Uptown WIC, 845 W. Wilson Ave., 2nd Level (call 312-742-3227 for an appointment)
- Greater Lawn WIC, 4150 W. 55th St. (call 312-745-1477 for an appointment)
- CPS’ regional vaccination clinics and mobile vaccination events will resume in early July when CPS schools open for summer programming and will offer the vaccine for children under five. Some of CPS' School Based Health centers will also be offering vaccines to children under five. Information on specific opportunities will be available in the coming weeks and will be announced by CPS. Check cps.edu/vaccinations for more information and vaccine opportunities for CPS families. If a CPS family needs assistance with locating a Medical Home, they may also call the Healthy CPS Hotline at 773-553-KIDS (5437) for assistance.
- Starting next week, some CDPH-sponsored community events will offer pediatric vaccinations for children under 5. For the calendar of community events, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.
- Select children’s hospitals will host pediatric vaccine events – check hospital websites for dates and more information.
- Residents can also call the City’s COVID-19 call center at 312-746-4835.
Parents must accompany children getting their vaccine.
For more on what to know about COVID vaccines in young children, click here.