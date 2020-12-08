Virus Updates: US Reaches 15 Million COVID Cases

With the United States facing what could be a catastrophic winter, top government officials renewed calls over the weekend to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other basic measures.

In California, officials issued a stay-at-home order for millions of people and introduced a smartphone tool to trace cases. Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Massachusetts has reopened a COVID field hospital for the first time since June.

On Capitol Hill, Congress continues negotiations on a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill as millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for the first time. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday both Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will support the bill, which will reportedly include $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not a direct $1,200 payment.

US Surpasses 15 Million COVID Cases

The United States has recorded more than 15 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

The country reached the grim milestone on Monday as the total cases nationwide reached 15,037,383. The U.S. has also seen 284,911 COVID-related deaths.