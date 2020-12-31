COVID Updates: Nationwide COVID Memorial Announced as Part of Biden Inauguration

As a new year approaches, a new coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has appeared in several areas in the United States. On Wednesday, authorities announced a case had been reported in Southern California, just a day after the first U.S. case was reported in Colorado.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but shut the door on an attempt to increase direct payments in the year-end coronavirus relief bill to $2,000. At the urging of President Donald Trump, the House of Representatives voted in favor of sending $2,000 direct payments to most Americans earlier this week.

The U.S. has recorded more than 19.6 million coronavirus cases and over 342,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Memorial for Victims of COVID-19 to Be Held in DC on Eve of Biden Inauguration

A memorial will be held in Washington, D.C., the night before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to honor the lives of those who have died from complications from COVID-19, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said in a statement Thursday morning.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the nation’s capitol will be lit at 5:30 p.m. on January 19.

“It will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost,” the committee said.

It is not clear if Biden or Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will attend the event.

'Lower Than We Hoped': Trump Officials Ask for Patience on Vaccine

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed blamed a variety of factors including snowstorms, the holidays, storage challenges and general inexperience for the slower-than-expected rollout of COVID-19 vaccines this month, NBC News reports.

“There is a learning curve,” Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed, said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, about 2.6 million people — most of them front-line health care workers and some nursing home residents — have received their first shots of the 14 million doses that were delivered this month, according to the administration. A review by NBC News of earlier data Tuesday found that at the current rate, it would take almost 10 years to inoculate enough Americans to get the pandemic under control.

The administration in September vowed that 100 million doses would be shipped by the end of the year. This month, Slaoui cut the projection to 20 million.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

In Potential Reopening Blueprint, New York to Allow Fans at NFL Game

A first-in-the-nation pilot plan with the NFL's Buffalo Bills is on -- and may serve as a blueprint for potentially reopening Broadway and other large venues before wide-scale vaccination, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

With indoor dining still closed for the second time in New York City, cluster zone areas restricted elsewhere, and large, revenue-generating events seemingly off the table for the foreseeable future, Cuomo first hinted of the pilot last week, NBC New York reports.

Cuomo's objective is to find out what happens in terms of viral spread if a set number of fans (the Bills agreed to 6,700) provide a negative COVID test pre-game, go into the stadium and the state conducts contact tracing afterward.

Coronavirus precautions do apply. Fans will be ejected from the stadium if they refuse to wear masks, the Bills have agreed. The team has also agreed to close off sections of the stadium to ensure social distancing. Fans will be seated in pods to keep them with members of their own groups. Tailgating is still banned.

If the approach works, and viral spread related to the game is statistically insignificant, the plan could theoretically be applied to Broadway theaters, NBA games at Barclays Center or concerts at Madison Square Garden, in theory.

Read the full story here