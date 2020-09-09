Virus Updates: NJ Nursing Home With 94 COVID Deaths Sued

As schools across the United States welcome students back after Labor Day weekend, some have already had to change their plans amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia University announced Monday its 30,000 students will now take classes online amid a rise in cases, and the University of New Hampshire is tracking an outbreak after 11 students tested positive after going to a fraternity party. At the California University of Pennsylvania, a football player died from complications from COVID-19 Tuesday.

Several schools beginning the year with online instruction experienced technical issues Tuesday. The issues forced counties in Virginia, Connecticut, and Texas to postpone the start of school.

More than half a million children in the U.S. have had the coronavirus, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday, and the rate of new cases among kids continues to rise. As many as 103 children have died, according to the report.

Also Tuesday, AstraZeneca paused its late-stage trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine due to safety concerns, CNBC reported. The company began its trial late last month and is one of three companies currently in late-stage testing for a potential vaccine.

The U.S. has more than 6.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 190,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

New Jersey Nursing Home Where 17 Bodies Were Stuffed Into Tiny Morgue Hit With Lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against a New Jersey nursing home where 17 bodies were found stuffed into a four-person morgue during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

The lawsuit against Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II in Sussex County alleges that the facilities did not take the proper precautions to keep residents safe from contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The suit alleges that in the years leading up to the coronavirus outbreak, both facilities were cited by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for "a litany of systemic issues," including that Andover II "continuously failed to meet the requisite safety and sanitary standards needed to protect against the spread of infection and communicable disease."

Both facilities were told to implement changes, but the lawsuit claims those changes were never made and that the nursing homes misled potential residents by claiming to be "high quality and regulatory-compliant."

In March, there was a coronavirus outbreak at both facilities that killed 94 people, according to the lawsuit.

Read the full story here