Virus Updates: Fauci Warns of Post-Holiday Surge; Calif. Sees Record Number of Hospitalizations

The United States reached another grim milestone over the weekend as it surpassed 13 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally by NBC News.

The U.S. is on pace to tally more than 4 million cases in November alone, more than doubling the previous record of 1.9 million cases set in October. Over 267,000 people have died of the disease nationwide, according to NBC News’ count.

In some promising news, the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Chicago over the weekend, according to NBC Chicago. A panel formed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Tuesday to outline a vaccination distribution plan for the U.S. government. Officials have said the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.

Fauci Warns Thanksgiving Travel Could Worsen COVID-19 Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, warned that the travel-heavy Thanksgiving holiday could make the current surge in Covid-19 cases even worse as the country heads into December.

Appearing Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said public health officials "tried to get the word out for people, as difficult as it is, to really not have large gatherings" during the holiday because of concerns that the celebrations could aggravate the spread of the coronavirus.

"What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December is that we might see a surge superimposed on the surge we are already in," he said.

"I don't want to frighten people except to say it's not too late at all for us to do something about this," he added, urging people to be careful when they travel back home and upon arriving and to take proven steps like social distancing and wearing masks.

It can sometimes take two weeks for infected people to develop symptoms, and asymptomatic people can spread the virus without knowing they have it. Fauci said the "dynamics of an outbreak" show a three- to five-week lag between serious mitigation efforts and the actual curbing of infection rates.

Virus Hospitalizations Hit Record in California

More than 7,400 people are hospitalized for coronavirus in California, the state's highest number yet.

The state reported 7,415 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, citing the most recently available data from the previous day. More than 1,700 of those patients were in intensive care units. California's previous record was 7,170 in July.

As of Sunday, California has had nearly 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 19,000 deaths since the pandemic began. The state reported around 15,600 new cases on Saturday.

Counties statewide are preparing for stricter COVID-19 restrictions that will take effect Monday amid surging cases and Thanksgiving travel. Health officials are preparing for a wave of cases in the next two or three weeks that could be tied to holiday gatherings.