Though top health officials advise continued diligence around the pandemic, Chicago has likely passed the peak for the omicron COVID-19 variant and more people could be looking to go out in the city and surrounding suburbs this weekend.

In Chicago and Cook County, a vaccine mandate remains in place, which requires residents age 5 and older to provide proof of COVID vaccination before attending restaurants, bars and gyms, among other locations.

So where will you need to have your vaccine records on hand?

Here's a breakdown:

Chicago

The proof of vaccine rules in Chicago will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues like sports and entertainment arenas. The rules don't apply to those inside venues for less than 10 minutes, like those picking up takeout.

According to the new guidelines, those 5 and older must show proof of full vaccination, but anyone ages 16 and older will also need to provide identification that matches their vaccination record. Employees at such venues will also need to either be vaccinated or wear a mask and show proof of weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

The city noted its indoor mask mandate also remains in effect.

Here's where you'll need to show proof of vaccination

Indoor Dining

Establishments where food or beverages are served, including, but not limited to, restaurants, bars, fast food establishments, coffee shops, tasting rooms, cafeterias, food courts, dining areas of grocery stores, breweries, wineries, distilleries, banquet halls, and hotel ballrooms

Indoor Fitness

Gyms and fitness venues, including, but not limited to, gyms, recreation facilities, fitness centers, yoga, Pilates, cycling, barre, and dance studios, hotel gyms, boxing and kickboxing gyms, fitness boot camps, and other facilities used for conducting indoor group fitness classes.

Indoor entertainment and recreation venues where food or beverages are served

Including, but not limited to, movie theaters, music and concert venues, live performance venues, adult entertainment venues, commercial event and party venues, sports arenas, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, card rooms, family entertainment centers, play areas, pool and billiard halls, and other

recreational game centers.

Places not included in the requirement:

houses of worship

grocery stores (though indoor dining sections within grocery stores would be included)

locations in O’Hare International Airport or Midway International Airport

locations in a residential or office building the use of which is limited to residents, owners, or tenants of that building

food service establishments providing only charitable food services, such as soup kitchens

schools and day cares

Exemptions

• Individuals entering an establishment for less than 10 minutes for ordering and

carrying out food; delivering goods; or using the bathroom;

• A nonresident performing artist who does not regularly perform or render services

in a covered location, or a nonresident individual accompanying such a performing

artist, while the performing artist or individual is in a covered location for the

purposes of such artist’s performance;

• A nonresident professional athlete or a nonresident individual accompanying such

professional athlete, who enters a covered location as part of their regular

employment for purposes of the professional athlete/sports team competition;

• Individuals who have previously received a medical or religious exemption (e.g.

from an employer), provided such patrons show the establishment proof of the

medical or religious exemption and a COVID-19 test administered by a medical

professional within the last 72 hours prior to entering.

• An individual 18 years of age or younger who enters a covered location to

participate in an activity organized by a school or after-school program offered by

any pre-kindergarten through grade twelve public or non-public school; and

• An individual who enters for the purposes of voting in a municipal, state, or federal

election; or, pursuant to law, assisting or accompanying a voter or observing such

election

Cook County

Suburban Cook County will also join Chicago in requiring proof of vaccination for such spaces.

The county's order - which includes all suburbs except for Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park and Stickney - calls for proof of vaccination for customers age 5 and older at indoor settings where food or drink are served, including bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, fitness facilities and more. Anyone 16 and older will also need to show identification matching their vaccine record.

Some of the suburbs not included in the order have chosen to enact a mandate alongside the county. At the same, some Cook County suburbs included in the mandate are choosing not to implement it.

Here's where you'll need to show proof of vaccination

Indoor Dining

Establishments where food or beverages are served and intended for on-site consumption. These include, but are not limited to, restaurants, bars, fast food establishments, coffee shops, tasting rooms, cafeterias, food courts, dining areas of grocery stores, breweries, wineries, distilleries, banquet halls, and hotel ballrooms

Indoor Fitness

Fitness centers include, but are not limited to, settings like health clubs, yoga studios, group fitness classes, recreation centers and dance studios.

Indoor entertainment and recreation venues where food or beverages are served

Entertainment venues include, but are not limited to, movie theaters, concert venues, live theater and music spaces, sports arenas, bowling alleys and arcades.

What about places that aren't included in the new guidelines?

Places not included in the requirement:

-Houses of worship

-K-12 schools, preschools and child care centers

-Indoor locations in a residential or office building that are limited to residents, owners or tenants of the building

-Charitable food service establishments, such as soup kitchens

Exemptions

-Individuals entering an establishment for less than 10 minutes for ordering and carrying out food, making a delivery, or using restrooms

-Individuals who previously received a medical exemption, as long as proof of the medical exemption and proof of a negative COVID test within the last 24 hours are provided to the business upon entry.

-A non-resident performing artist or nonresident individual accompanying the artist who is not regularly performing in a business where the order applies.

-A nonresident professional athlete or nonresident person accompanying the athlete who enters a covered location as part of their regular employment for purposes of the professional athletic or sports competition.

-An individual 18 years of age or younger who enters a business to participate in a school activity or after-school program offered by a K-12 public or non-public school.

-Any person entering a business for the purposes of voting in an election, or assisting or accompanying a voter or observing an election.

-An individual 18 years of age or younger who enters a business subject to this Order to participate in an activity sponsored by a school, park district, child care or after-school program, or other organizations as defined in guidance by the Cook County Department of Public Health

-Youth or adults participating in special recreation programs

-Spectators of indoor sporting events provided that no food or drink is being served and that they remain masked at all time