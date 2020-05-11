US Virus Updates: Anti-Lockdown Protesters Carry Weapons Into NC Shop; Texas Officials Track Virus Using Poop

As the debate over lifting lockdowns continues to divide the U.S. along partisan lines, the Trump administration and the nation's top health officials are now facing the coronavirus within their own ranks.

Last week, a valet for President Donald Trump and a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus. Pence is self-isolating but is not in quarantine, while Trump is continuing about his days as normal. According to officials, both Trump and Pence have repeatedly tested negative for the virus.

As the White House deals with the virus, so are many of the nation's top health officials. Three members of the coronavirus task force -- Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Stephen Hahn -- placed themselves in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases show no sign of slowing down. The U.S. has seen 1.3 million infections and nearly 80,000 deaths in the pandemic — the most in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Anti-Lockdown Protesters Carry Weapons Into NC Sandwich Shop

A group of armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina's stay-at-home order walked the streets of Raleigh, North Carolina, this weekend, weapons slung over their shoulders, and were captured at a restaurant in photographs that went viral.

Travis Long, a photojournalist with The News & Observer, said he shot the photos inside a Subway on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

One photo shows a protester carrying what appears to be an AT4 rocket launcher and two pistols in holsters on his waist. Another shows a protester holding a large weapon over his shoulder as he appears to take a selfie. Two of the demonstrators who appear in the photos are wearing masks.

A group of about 11 mostly-armed demonstrators protesting the stay at home order marched around downtown Raleigh and ordered sandwiches at a Subway. #Covid_19 #ncpol #MealTeamSix pic.twitter.com/XA1BIU7JHH — Travis Long (@vizjourno) May 9, 2020

Saturday's demonstration was organized by a group called Blue Igloo, according to The News & Observer. The group responded to a request for comment about the event by email late Sunday. "The walk on Saturday wasn't a protest, it was a gathering to support our God given freedoms as Americans," the group said in an email. "We headed out for a walk to get some fresh air, sunshine, and some much needed exercise."

Texas Officials Use Poop to Track the Spread of COVID-19

City health officials and Rice University scientists have begun testing Houston wastewater samples for COVID-19, a process they hope will reveal the true spread of the new coronavirus as clinical testing continues to lag.

The city-led effort makes use of studies that show traces of the virus can be found in human feces, according to the Houston Chronicle. By testing samples of sewage collected at the city’s wastewater treatment plants, officials hope to uncover the scale of the outbreak in Houston and, perhaps, locate hotspots undetected by in-person tests.

"It’s an evolving field. We hope that it will help give us just more information on where the virus is and how much of it is out there," said Loren Hopkins, a Rice University statistics professor who also serves as the health department’s chief environmental science officer.

Though Gov. Greg Abbott gave some Texas businesses the green light to reopen last week, health officials warn that cities and counties across the state are not conducting enough daily tests to capture how many people are infected with the coronavirus. Further complicating efforts to track the virus are concerns about false negative tests, evidence showing a significant chunk of infected people do not display symptoms, and data that reveals Harris County’s coronavirus cases largely have been concentrated close to testing sites.

The emerging effort to trace the coronavirus through wastewater may help overcome those obstacles, officials say, though it remains early. Dr. David Persse, the city’s health authority, said the health department has gathered initial data, but the area covered by the treatment plants remains too large to yield useful results.

"Quite honestly, nobody’s ever done this before," Persse said. "We’ve never really tracked an illness across a huge community like the fourth largest city in the nation, using not only testing of individuals, but at the same time testing the wastewater. So, we’re trying some new techniques, and we need to refine those before we can really hang our hat on what the results show."

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.