US Coronavirus Updates: Ind. Rep. Chooses Saving Economy Over Lives; Trump’s Name Printed on Stimulus Checks

As President Donald Trump and state governors clash over who has the authority to lead the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic repercussions, the number of U.S. cases continues to climb.

The total cases nationwide surpassed 609,000, with more than 26,000 deaths, Wednesday morning, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Indiana Congressman Says He’s Willing to Let More Americans Die to Save Economy

Reopening the economy is preferable to preventing a new wave of coronavirus deaths, an Indiana congressman said Tuesday.

"It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils," U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, told radio station WIBC-FM. "It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils and we intend to move forward that direction."

Hollingsworth said Tuesday he's also willing to push the good life over a longer life.

"We are going to have to look Americans in the eye and say, 'We are making the best decisions for the most Americans possible,' and the answer to that to get Americans back to work, to get Americans back to their businesses," he said.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Trump's Name to Appear on Paper Stimulus Checks

A Treasury Department official confirmed to NBC News that President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the paper checks the IRS will send to Americans for the coronavirus economic stimulus.

The official said the name won't be in the form of a signature but that the front of the check would read: “President Donald J. Trump." Names of presidents do not normally appear on IRS checks, such as tax refunds.

The majority of coronavirus stimulus payments are expected to go out via direct deposit. The payments are part of a $2.2 trillion economic package approved by Congress.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Monday that payments for the coronavirus stimulus package should be delivered to 80 million Americans by Wednesday.