US Coronavirus Updates: 4/20 Arrives Amid Stay-at-Home Orders; Protesters Rally Across Country

The U.S. has reached yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic – more than 758,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities continues to climb, with more than 40,000 deaths as of Monday morning.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

4/20 Fizzle: Pot Industry Tested as Virus Slams Economy

The unofficial holiday celebrating all things cannabis arrives Monday as the nation’s emerging legal marijuana market braces for an economic blow from the coronavirus crisis, with many consumers reducing spending or going underground for deals.

It was supposed to be a long weekend of festivals and music culminating on April 20, or 4/20, the code for marijuana’s high holiday. Instead, it has been reduced to an online replica because of stay-at-home orders to curb the pandemic.

Virtual parties and video chats are replacing vast outdoor smoking sessions to mark the rise of legalization and celebrate cannabis culture. The origins of the annual celebration are believed tied to a group of Northern California high school friends, who used the code as slang for smoking pot in the early 1970s.

"Stay home," the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said bluntly. San Francisco Mayor London Breed threatened arrests: "We will not tolerate anyone coming to San Francisco for 4/20 this year."

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Protests Against Stay-at-Home Orders Sweep Across US

Protesters who want restrictions in Arizona stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to end are heading to the statehouse Monday.

A Patriots' Day Rally organized by opponents of the state's business closures is scheduled for noon at Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in Phoenix. It was not immediately clear how many people are expected to show up.

The demonstration echoes several others around the nation outside state Capitols and governors' mansions.

In states like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19. Frustrated protesters have also visibly ignored social distancing rules while holding signs and protesting together.

In San Clemente, California, protesters packed tightly together on the sidewalk on Sunday to demand an easing of the stay-at-home orders. People in cars also lined the streets in support of the protest, honking their horns and slowly driving through downtown San Clemente.

Demonstrators waved flags, chanted and held signs: some of them reading "Let Me Re-Hire" and "My freedom is essential."

Many of the protesters said the stay-at-home orders have gone too far, that going to the beach and surfing should not be considered a crime.

Similarly, a group of people marched along South Coast Highway 101 in Southern California on Sunday to protest the closure of beaches, parks, and trails in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.