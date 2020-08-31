These Are the Metrics That Will Bring Back Restrictions to Illinois Regions

Illinois regions that meet a particular set of metrics could see the return of several restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple regions have already experienced some rollbacks, including two suburban Chicago counties.

Those counties include Kankakee and Will counties in Region 7.

The restrictions included halting indoor dining and service at bars, with all outdoor service at bars and restaurants required to close at 11 p.m. Gatherings are also limited to the lesser of either 25 guests or 25% of a room's overall capacity, and party buses are shut down.

Similar restrictions were already put in place in earlier this month in Region 4, the Metro East region, based on its high positivity rate in testing.

According to the governor's office, the following metrics will be used to determine "when the spread of the virus in a region requires additional mitigations":

Sustained increase in 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate and one of the following severity indicators:

Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness

Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds < 20%)

OR three consecutive days averaging ≥ 8% positivity rate

Some of the so-called mitigation strategies may include restrictions for indoor dining at bars and restaurants, which would be "automatically applied in a region that meets resurgence criteria."

In the first tier, restaurants would have to lower capacity for indoor dining and indoor bar service would be suspended. Elective surgeries would be limited, maximum gathering sizes would be lowered, businesses would return to remote work for vulnerable employees where possible and other industries could see added capacity limitations.

Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said young people are seeing their highest rates of coronavirus infection since the pandemic began in delivering an update on the state’s latest figures and efforts to combat the outbreak on Wednesday.

In a second tier, indoor dining and elective surgeries would be suspended and additional gathering and capacity limitations would be imposed. Organized indoor recreational activities and in-person non-essential retail could also be suspended and salons could be shut down if tied to an outbreak.

By the third tier, all in-person dining would be suspended, there would be strict limitations on gatherings and all non-essential workers would return to remote work.