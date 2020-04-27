State Rep. Darren Bailey Speaks Out After Judge Rules in His Favor Against Gov. Pritzker’s Order

After a judge exempted him from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order with a temporary restraining order, State Rep. Darren Bailey says that he will continue to fight the governor’s executive actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bailey, who filed a lawsuit against the governor alleging that he was experiencing “irreparable harm” as a result of the stay-at-home order, was given a temporary restraining order by Clay County Chief Circuit Judge Michael McHaney on Monday, exempting him from the order.

“Our governor has acted as if he knows best, but he does not know what’s best for all 12 million residents in our state,” Bailey said. “We have a mechanism in place through the Illinois Department of Public Health, and how to act during a pandemic was laid out many years ago.

“I’ve asked him since day one to respect local governments throughout the state and he’s refused, but I believe this lawsuit is the mechanism by which ‘we the people’ will be allowed to govern ourselves as our constitution demands,” he added.

Bailey’s attorney said that the state should adhere to its pandemic and influenza response plan, which they say applies to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker blasted Bailey’s decision to move forward with the litigation, saying that the judge’s ruling has put “the people of Illinois at risk.”

“It’s insulting, it’s dangerous, and people’s health has now been put at risk,” Pritzker said. “There are people who may contract COVID-19 because of this ruling.”

The governor said that his administration will appeal the judge’s ruling, and that they will release “new public health directives” in response to the ruling.

“The stay-at-home order has prevented tens of thousands of illnesses and thousands of deaths,” Pritzker said. “History will remember those who put politics aside to keep people safe. It will remember those so blindly by ideology that they made an enemy of science and reason.”